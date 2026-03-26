FM Hakan Fidan: Türkiye takes responsibility for peace, stability in region

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, the country has become a decisive actor whose voice is heard and whose influence shapes the regional balance of power, Report informs.

"Under the strong and determined leadership of our President, Türkiye has risen to the position of an actor whose voice is heard, whose influence is felt, and who impacts the balance of power. Türkiye's foreign policy is not shaped by daily reflexes but by an independent will, statehood, and strategic foresight centered on the interests of our nation," the minister noted.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye's efforts cannot be overshadowed by any accusations:

"Overlooking the steps we take with the responsibility of governing the state, distorting our statements, is the product of ill‑intentioned and reckless minds who bear no responsibility toward our nation. We approach the crises in our region with composure and take responsibility for peace and stability. Türkiye has always been a country that can openly express to all parties what it believes to be right. As is the case today, baseless accusations only exhaust those who make them; they cannot overshadow the sincere efforts of Türkiye."