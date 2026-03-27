FM Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to restore strategic partnership with US

Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has met with Peter Andreoli, a representative of the US State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Report informs, citing the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting discussed the role of the United States in the South Caucasus, ongoing regional developments, and current cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the Middle Corridor project and Georgia"s role as a transport and logistics hub in the region.

During the meeting, US support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its non‑recognition policy, were highlighted.

Minister Maka Bochorishvili reaffirmed that Georgia is ready to rebuild relations with the United States and restore the strategic partnership.