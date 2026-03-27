Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    FM Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to restore strategic partnership with US

    Region
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 16:45
    FM Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to restore strategic partnership with US

    Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has met with Peter Andreoli, a representative of the US State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Report informs, citing the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

    The meeting discussed the role of the United States in the South Caucasus, ongoing regional developments, and current cooperation between the two countries.

    The sides also exchanged views on the Middle Corridor project and Georgia"s role as a transport and logistics hub in the region.

    During the meeting, US support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its non‑recognition policy, were highlighted.

    Minister Maka Bochorishvili reaffirmed that Georgia is ready to rebuild relations with the United States and restore the strategic partnership.

    Maka Bochorishvili Peter Andreoli Middle Corridor Georgian Foreign Ministry South Caucasus
    Boçorişvili: Gürcüstan ABŞ ilə strateji tərəfdaşlığı bərpa etməyə hazırdır
    Бочорошвили: Грузия готова возобновить стратегическое партнерство с США

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