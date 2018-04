Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fatal traffic accident occurred in the Turkish city of Van. Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the crash killed 11 people, mostly students, four were wounded.

The accident occurred on the highway Ercish-Van in a collision with a lorry driving on the wrong side of traffic movement.

Wounded rushed to ambulances to the nearby hospitals.

Investigation of the accident is underway.

https://youtu.be/h3OWiIGccts