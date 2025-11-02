Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Explosion rocks plant in Iran's Shiraz

    Region
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 11:00
    An explosion occurred at a liquefied gas filling plant in the Iranian city of Shiraz, the SNN TV channel noted, Report informs.

    According to its information, the fire at the plant was accompanied by an explosion of cylinders but was quickly brought under control by the fire department.

    Nine people were injured in the incident, two of whom were hospitalized.

    Experts are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

    İranda maye qaz balonlarının satışı sexində güclü yanğın olub
    В Иране произошел пожар в цехе по заправке и продаже сжиженного газа

