 Top
    Close photo mode

    Explosion in Kazakhstan kills army officer

    A written record form the scene was revealed

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Chevrolet" brand car burst near the building of Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense. Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense stated it.

    As a result of the explosion, Lieutenant Colonel Sizdikov Arman Kaydarovishc born in 1975, died.

    The operation group was established to investigate the reasons of the explosion. It was stated that a written record from the scene was revealed. The terrorist action is excluded.

    According to the report, additional information about the incident will be provided.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi