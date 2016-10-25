Huge blast hits Antalya, Turkey - UPDATED

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ It could be an explosion caused by an accident.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Antalya mayor Menderes Türel has said.

According to him, initial information suggests there are no life-threatening injuries: "There is also a possibility of a terrorist attack".

According to information, the car bomb exploded in the parking. But officials have not yet confirmed the claim.

Investigation of the incident is underway.

***10:32

25 October. A blast occurred on October 25 in the carpark of chamber of commerce and industry in the southern resort province of Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7, a large number of ambulances, firefighters and rescuers dispatched to the scene.

Presumably, there was a destroyed vehicle at the scene, as well as a large number of lightly injured people.

Ten people were injured as a result of blast.

The cause of the explosion which occurred at about 8:50 am still unclear.