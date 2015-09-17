Experts to agree on draft statement of CIS heads in combating international terrorism

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Experts agreed on draft statement of CIS heads of international terrorism at the next meeting of the expert group, which will be held on September 17-18 in Belarusian capital Minsk. Report informs referring to the press service of CIS Executive Committee, draft documents developed by Kazakhstan.

It is expected that at the meeting, experts will finalize and agree on text of documents, considering the comments and proposals received from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia and the Antiterrorist Center of the - members of CIS.

The document strongly condemns the barbaric activity of militants, aimed at the destruction of ancient monuments of culture and religious shrines.

It is expected that after the finalization of the draft statement of heads of state - CIS member states in combating international terrorism it will be submitted to the Council of CIS Heads of State, which will be held on October 16, 2015 in Astana.