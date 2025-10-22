EU to establish coordination structure for co-op within Middle Corridor

The European Union intends to create a coordination structure to support the implementation of its new interregional development initiative, which aims to connect Europe with Central Asia via Türkiye and the South Caucasus, Report informs referring to the European Commission.

"The Commission will work towards a proposal for a coordination framework building on existing practices and bringing together participating countries, international financial institutions, private investors and interested third parties," reads the statement.

The framework will be presented and further elaborated at the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) Investors and Connectivity Forum in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on November 27, 2025.

The EC stated that the event will also address priority investments and measures to ensure transport connectivity.

Europe offers high-quality investments and full partnerships to countries along the Middle Corridor, and this makes its proposals more attractive than others, the statement noted.