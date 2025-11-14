EU, Armenia discuss issue of unblocking regional transport links

The Director-General of the European Commission for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman, and the Secretary of Armenia"s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, discussed the issue of unblocking regional communications during a phone conversation.

Report informs via Armenian media that they emphasized the need to expand economic and transport routes between the European Union, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

In addition, Koopman and Grigoryan discussed prospects for deepening Armenia–EU cooperation.