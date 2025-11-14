Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    EU, Armenia discuss issue of unblocking regional transport links

    Region
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 18:11
    EU, Armenia discuss issue of unblocking regional transport links

    The Director-General of the European Commission for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman, and the Secretary of Armenia"s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, discussed the issue of unblocking regional communications during a phone conversation.

    Report informs via Armenian media that they emphasized the need to expand economic and transport routes between the European Union, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

    In addition, Koopman and Grigoryan discussed prospects for deepening Armenia–EU cooperation.

    Avropa Komissiyası və Ermənistan regional kommunikasiyaların açılmasını müzakirə ediblər
    Гендиректор ЕК и глава Совбеза Армении обсудили вопрос открытия региональных коммуникаций

