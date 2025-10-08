Erdogan: Türkiye-US ties entered new phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that a new phase has begun in relations between Türkiye and the United States following his recent visit, Report informs via TRT Haber.

Speaking to journalists on his return flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan emphasized that the friendship between Türkiye and the US has been further strengthened, particularly in areas such as defense industry cooperation.

"Our bilateral discussions with the US cover key current issues, and we expect positive outcomes. During my meeting with Donald Trump, we received encouraging signals," Erdogan said, adding that the F-35 fighter jet issue was raised clearly and directly.

He also noted that technical meetings are being held at all levels to take concrete steps on the matter.

"We hope this will lead to the resolution of the F-35 issue and the lifting of certain US sanctions," Erdogan added.