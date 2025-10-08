Erdogan: Türkiye's patience on Syria is not weakness

Türkiye's measured approach to the Syrian issue should not be mistaken for weakness, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during a media briefing on his return from Azerbaijan, Report informs via TRT Haber.

Erdogan stressed that Syria s territorial integrity remains a top priority for Türkiye.

"We will never allow attempts to destabilize Syria. Türkiye is closely monitoring all developments. Our patience must not be seen as helplessness," he said.

He called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fulfill their commitments and fully integrate with local governance structures.

Erdogan also reiterated that peace in the region depends on unity among its nations.

"Those who align with Ankara and Damascus will benefit. A Turkish-Kurdish-Arab alliance is the key to lasting peace and security. No one should be misled by provocations or false hopes," he added.

The Turkish leader emphasized that Ankara and Damascus share a common stance on Syria's territorial integrity and reaffirmed Türkiye's continued support for the Syrian people.