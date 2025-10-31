Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan to participate in Victory Parade being discussed

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Region
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 20:46
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    The visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan to attend the Victory Day Parade is under discussion, Turkish Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Enes Eminoglu said, Report informs.

    Assessing the current state of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, he noted that young people should further expand existing ties: "Cooperation between young entrepreneurs is important in this area. The liberation of Karabakh from occupation as a result of the 44-day war is our great victory. Back then, we loudly declared, 'Karabakh is Azerbaijan,' and today we say, 'Gaza is Palestine.'"

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Victory Day Azerbaijan
    Ərdoğanın Zəfər paradında iştirak üçün Azərbaycana səfər etməsi müzakirə olunur
    Обсуждается визит Эрдогана в Азербайджан для участия в параде Победы

