Erdogan: I hope Russia, Ukraine will soon find common ground

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine will be able to reach a compromise in the near future, Report informs referring to Haber Global.

The Turkish leader made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 9th TRT World Forum, titled "The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities," in Istanbul.

He emphasized that Türkiye has accepted responsibility for a just and permanent peaceful resolution to the four-year-old Russian-Ukrainian war: "In meetings with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and our Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we expressed our determination to provide every possible support for a ceasefire and then for lasting peace. I hope that a compromise will be reached between the parties in the near future that will pave the way for the two neighboring nations to once again live in peace. Türkiye will do everything possible to achieve this."