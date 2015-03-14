Erdogan: Chanaggala revamped 200-year-old failed destiny of this nation

Baku.14 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Victory of our ancestors in the Chanaggala Battle revamped 200-year-old unfortunate destiny of this nation".

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted this on his page on the social network twitter, in congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Chanaggala.

"The victory at Chanaggala won at the cost of blood and lives of hundreds of thousands of our young people who have become martyrs and disabled in this fight. We need to adequately assess the results of the victory at Chanaggala. It is necessary that we have learned good lessons from this glorious epic, written a hundred years ago."