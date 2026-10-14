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    Azerbaijani business delegation plans visit to Vietnam in 2027

    Business
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:46
    Azerbaijani business delegation plans visit to Vietnam in 2027

    An Azerbaijani business delegation will visit Vietnam next year, Executive Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Thanongsinh Kanlanya said at the Azerbaijan-Laos Business Forum, according to Report.

    "An Azerbaijani business delegation plans to visit Vietnam next year to explore promising areas of bilateral cooperation. As the LNCCI, we are ready to assist you in this regard," Thanongsinh Kanlanya noted.

    Azerbaijan-Laos relations Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum
    Azərbaycan biznes nümayəndə heyətinin Vyetnama səfəri planlaşdırılır
    Азербайджанская бизнес-делегация планирует визит во Вьетнам в 2027 году
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