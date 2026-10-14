Hafiz Pashayev: ADA University places special emphasis on engineering disciplines

ADA University places particular emphasis on engineering disciplines, including electrical engineering, and is interested in expanding cooperation with foreign universities, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev said at the 2026 IEEE International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2026) in Baku.

According to Report, he said the university was celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, as was the conference, reflecting the consistent efforts of researchers who have actively participated in it over the years.

Pashayev also invited conference participants to learn more about the university and spoke about the Azerbaijan–Italy University, which cooperates with the Polytechnic University of Turin.

"The university has been operating for less than five years, and we will have our first graduates next year. It is particularly important to us that the main focus is on engineering disciplines, including electrical engineering. Therefore, we are seeking to develop cooperation with many universities," the rector noted. He stressed that ADA University was open to cooperation, establishing new professional contacts and implementing joint initiatives.