    Erdoğan calls on Russia to lift all trade sanctions with Turkey

    'If we want to achieve trade turnover of $ 100 bln, we need to urgently remove all restrictions'

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan believes, for normalization of relations it is necessary to lift trade sanctions imposed by Russia on Turkey.

    Report informs citing the TASS, he stated this in Ankara before his flight to Sochi, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "If we want to achieve a trade turnover of $ 100 bln, then we need to urgently and completely remove all these restrictions”, Erdoğan said.

