Erdoğan begins 4-day Latin American tour

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visits Latin America from February 10-13, and conduct official visits to Colombia, Cuba and Mexico, Report informs citing Anatolian Agency.

According to a statement from the Presidential Press Information Center, Erdoğan will be the first Turkish president to visit Latin America since 1995. He will be accompanied by a committee of ministers, bureaucrats and businessmen.

It is expected that during these visits, bilateral, regional and global issues will be comprehensively discussed with representatives from each of the three countries, and various agreements will be signed regarding various areas.

"Furthermore, thanks to business council meetings that will be held in these countries, businessmen who accompany our president on this visit will have the opportunity to come together with local counterparts, evaluate business and investment projects and improve the development of current ones," said the statement.