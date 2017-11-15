Employee of Russian defense ministry punished for videogame screenshot

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ A civilian employee of the Russian Defense Ministry, tweeting a videogame screenshot, was punished accordingly.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov called the incident a mistake and noted that "nothing is wrong if mistakes are corrected in a timely manner".

Earlier on November 14, Russian defense ministry’s Twitter account published photos, claiming they were drone footage proving the United States’ support for ISIS combatants. The research group Conflict Intelligent Team (CIT) has pointed out that however, one of the photos published by Russia’s Defense Ministry is actually a screenshot from the mobile videogame “AC-130 Gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron.” Others four provided were also errors, taken from a June 2016 video which showed the Iraqi Air Force attacking IS in Iraq.

Later, ministry edited the post in Facebook, removing the photos and deleted relevant posts on Twitter, and also published new footage.