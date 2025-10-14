Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Elina Valtonen: OSCE ready to support Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

    Region
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 17:02
    The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has noted that she held substantive discussions with Armenian officials in Yerevan, Report informs.

    "Thank you, PM Nikol Pashinyan and FM Ararat Mirzoyan for the insightful discussions today. I congratulate you on the historic steps towards peace with Azerbaijan. The OSCE stands ready to support the efforts to achieve a lasting peace in the region," she wrote on X.

    Elina Valtonen: ATƏT Ermənistan və Azərbaycan arasında sülh prosesini dəstəkləməyə hazırdır
    Элина Валтонен: ОБСЕ готова поддержать мирный процесс между Арменией и Азербайджаном

