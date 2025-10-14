Elina Valtonen: OSCE ready to support Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process
- 14 October, 2025
- 17:02
The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has noted that she held substantive discussions with Armenian officials in Yerevan, Report informs.
"Thank you, PM Nikol Pashinyan and FM Ararat Mirzoyan for the insightful discussions today. I congratulate you on the historic steps towards peace with Azerbaijan. The OSCE stands ready to support the efforts to achieve a lasting peace in the region," she wrote on X.
