Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrel
Energy
- 25 December, 2025
- 09:59
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.48, or 0.72%, to $66.62 per barrel, Report informs.
February futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.52 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.46 or 0.72%, amounting to $64.53.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
