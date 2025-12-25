Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrel

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.48, or 0.72%, to $66.62 per barrel, Report informs.

February futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.52 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.46 or 0.72%, amounting to $64.53.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.