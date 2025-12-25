Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 09:42
    To mark the first anniversary of the AZAL plane crash (Baku-Grozny) near Aktau, graves were visited at the Second Alley of Honor in Baku, Report informs.

    Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, AZAL President Samir Rzayev, airline employees, and family members of the victims visited the graves of National Heroes Hokuma Aliyeva, Igor Kshnyakin, and Aleksandr Kalyaninov.

    AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzaya uğramasının ildönümü ilə bağlı İkinci Fəxri xiyabanda məzarlar ziyarət edilib
    В Баку почтили память жертв авиакатастрофы Баку-Грозный

    Photo
    Video

    Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in Baku

    Incident
