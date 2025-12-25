Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in Baku

To mark the first anniversary of the AZAL plane crash (Baku-Grozny) near Aktau, graves were visited at the Second Alley of Honor in Baku, Report informs.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, AZAL President Samir Rzayev, airline employees, and family members of the victims visited the graves of National Heroes Hokuma Aliyeva, Igor Kshnyakin, and Aleksandr Kalyaninov.