Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    National Hero's daughter recalls last conversation before fatal AZAL flight

    Incident
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 10:30
    National Hero's daughter recalls last conversation before fatal AZAL flight

    The daughter of the late National Hero Igor Kshnyakin, Anastasia Kshnyakina, has shared memories of her father, a pilot, and their final conversation before his last AZAL flight, which ended in a crash, Report informs.

    Speaking today at the Second Alley of Honor, Kshnyakina told journalists that the family often spent evenings together around the tea table, where her father would talk about his flights.

    She recalled that a day before the flight, her father learned he would be flying to Grozny. "He said that as soon as he finished the flight, he would return home because he wanted to celebrate the New Year with us. It was his favorite holiday," she said, adding: "However, he never came back."

    National Hero Igor Kshnyakin AZAL plane crash
    Milli Qəhrəman Kşnyakinin qızı: Atam Yeni ili bizimlə qeyd etmək istəyirdi
    Дочь Национального героя Кшнякина: Отец хотел встретить Новый год с нами

    Latest News

    11:28

    Lu Mei: Outgoing year fruitful for Chinese-Azerbaijani relations

    Other
    11:24

    Azerbaijani MFA shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank issues upgraded 50-manat banknotes into circulation

    Finance
    11:11

    India's Reliance gets one-month US concession to buy Rosneft oil

    Other countries
    11:03

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Domestic policy
    10:48

    US Department of Justice gets more documents as part of Epstein case files

    Other countries
    10:37

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $62.24 per barrel

    Energy
    10:32

    S&P upgrades SOCAR rating outlook to positive

    Finance
    10:30

    National Hero's daughter recalls last conversation before fatal AZAL flight

    Incident
    All News Feed