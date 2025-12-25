National Hero's daughter recalls last conversation before fatal AZAL flight

The daughter of the late National Hero Igor Kshnyakin, Anastasia Kshnyakina, has shared memories of her father, a pilot, and their final conversation before his last AZAL flight, which ended in a crash, Report informs.

Speaking today at the Second Alley of Honor, Kshnyakina told journalists that the family often spent evenings together around the tea table, where her father would talk about his flights.

She recalled that a day before the flight, her father learned he would be flying to Grozny. "He said that as soon as he finished the flight, he would return home because he wanted to celebrate the New Year with us. It was his favorite holiday," she said, adding: "However, he never came back."