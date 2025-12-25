Armed clash on Tajikistan–Afghanistan border leaves casualties
Region
- 25 December, 2025
- 10:21
An armed clash has occurred on the Tajikistan–Afghanistan border, Report informs via TASS.
According to the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, there are casualties.
Tajikistan and Afghanistan share a long common border of 1,300 kilometers, of which more than 1,100 kilometers run along rivers, while approximately 190 kilometers are land border.
Latest News
11:35
Photo
Andreeva hails Azerbaijan's significant results with UN-backed projects for refugees and IDPsForeign policy
11:28
Lu Mei: Outgoing year fruitful for Chinese-Azerbaijani relationsOther
11:24
Azerbaijani MFA shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crashForeign policy
11:17
Azerbaijan's Central Bank issues upgraded 50-manat banknotes into circulationFinance
11:11
India's Reliance gets one-month US concession to buy Rosneft oilOther countries
11:03
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crashDomestic policy
10:48
US Department of Justice gets more documents as part of Epstein case filesOther countries
10:37
Brent crude oil prices fall to $62.24 per barrelEnergy
10:32