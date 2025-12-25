Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Armed clash on Tajikistan–Afghanistan border leaves casualties

    25 December, 2025
    • 10:21
    Armed clash on Tajikistan–Afghanistan border leaves casualties

    An armed clash has occurred on the Tajikistan–Afghanistan border, Report informs via TASS.

    According to the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, there are casualties.

    Tajikistan and Afghanistan share a long common border of 1,300 kilometers, of which more than 1,100 kilometers run along rivers, while approximately 190 kilometers are land border.

