During last 4 months, 94 servicemen of Armenian army designated as persons with disabilities

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ 94 servicemen of the Armenian armed forces have been designated as persons with disabilities during the last 4 months.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was declared by the country's Military-Social Expert Agency.

The agency said that 14 servicemen of Armenian army became disabled during April battles in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, 94 Armenian servicemen have been designated as persons with disabilities since April 11 this year, but it is not the final figure as some servicemen haven't appealed for this status.