Devlet Bahceli: TRNC Parliament should urgently decide on joining Türkiye

    Region
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 08:54
    The Parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) should convene an emergency session and decide on joining Türkiye, Devlet Bahceli, chairman of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said while commenting on the preliminary results of the presidential election in the TRNC, Report informs referring to Haber Global.

    "The results of the elections held in the TRNC were achieved with a very low voter turnout. The fate of Turkish Cypriots cannot be decided by such participation. Even if the election results were announced by the Electoral Council, the TRNC Parliament should immediately convene, declare its rejection of the election results and the return to a federal state, and decide on the country's accession to the Republic of Türkiye," Bahceli emphasized.

    According to preliminary results, Tufan Erhürman, chairman of the Republican Turkish Party, won the presidential elections in the TRNC held on October 19. He is known as a supporter of a federation on the island.

    Devlet Bahceli TRNC MHP
