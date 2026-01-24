Deputy speaker of Georgian Parliament: Azerbaijan's transport projects to increase transit potential of Caucasus

As the Caucasus develops into a unified economic space, new transport routes created with Azerbaijan's participation will create additional advantages for Georgia and enhance the region's international significance, Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament and Chairman of the People's Power Party Sozar Subari said while commenting on developments in the South Caucasus, the Zangazur Corridor, and Georgia's transit role, Report informs.

Subari noted that the Zangazur Corridor is not a competitor for Georgia and will attract more freight traffic to the region in the long term.

He added that the corridor will not create competition for Georgian routes in the near future; on the contrary, the growing number of alternative transport routes will lead to increased freight volumes.

The MP emphasized that the Trump Route cannot be fully utilized in the coming years, so existing transit routes through Georgia are not at risk. He added that the existence of several alternative transport corridors in the South Caucasus will increase interest in the Middle Corridor and create new economic opportunities for Georgia.

Subari particularly emphasized the role of Azerbaijan, noting that the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity are important and positive developments for the region. He added that the acceptance of this fact by Armenian society also contributes to regional stability.

Regarding the Zangazur Corridor, Subari stated that its main goal is to connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is a geographically natural and logical step. He believed that in the future, direct freight transport between Azerbaijan and Armenia will become the norm, without significantly affecting Georgia's revenues.

Subari also emphasized the importance of new transit opportunities connecting Nakhchivan with Türkiye and the East with the West for the entire region. He added that such projects do not weaken Georgia's transit role, but rather create conditions for increasing transportation volumes along all corridors.