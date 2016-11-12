 Top
    Close photo mode

    Deputy PM: Judicial investigation of coupists may end in December

    Security provision and counter-terrorism remain priority for Turkish government

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Turkish PM Numan Kurtulmuş didn't rule out that a judicial investigation in respect of the coupists in July 15 may end in December this year.

    Report informs citing Anadolu, at the meeting with a group of foreign reporters accredited in Turkey, Kurtulmuş said that by this year-end or early next year, the Turkish judicial authorities will consider cases of the coupists.

    He stated that security provision and counter-terrorism remain priority for the Turkish government. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi