 Top
    Close photo mode

    Deniz Baykal nominated for post of Turkish Parliament Chairman

    His candidacy nominated by Republican People's Party (CHP)

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Republican People's Party (CHP) nominated the candidacy of Deniz Baykal for the post of Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

    Report informs citing Turkish media.

    According to information, the decision was taken at a meeting of the Supreme Council of the central Council of CHP which lasted 1.5 hours. These days party chairman Kamal Kilijdaroglu will present decision to the temporary Parliament Chairman, Deniz Baykal.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi