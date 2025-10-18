Defense Ministry: Türkiye will always stand united with Azerbaijan

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

"We congratulate our brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence and extend our heartfelt greetings to the heroic people of Azerbaijan. With the spirit of ‘One Nation, Two States," we will always continue to stand united with our brothers. Long live the Türkiye–Azerbaijan brotherhood!" the ministry wrote on X.