Defense Ministry: Türkiye will always stand united with Azerbaijan

    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Region
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 14:35
    The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    "We congratulate our brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence and extend our heartfelt greetings to the heroic people of Azerbaijan. With the spirit of ‘One Nation, Two States," we will always continue to stand united with our brothers. Long live the Türkiye–Azerbaijan brotherhood!" the ministry wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan Turkish Ministry of National Defense Day of Restoration of Independence
    Türkiyə Milli Müdafiə Nazirliyi: Azərbaycanla həmişə bərabər olmağa davam edəcəyik
    Министерство национальной обороны Турции: Мы всегда будем рядом с Азербайджаном

