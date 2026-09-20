The death toll from a road accident in Russia's Arkhangelsk region has risen to 14.

According to Report, citing Russian media, Arkhangelsk Health Minister Dmitry Bogdanov announced the latest death today.

"Despite all the efforts of intensive care doctors, the patient could not be saved," he was quoted as saying on the regional government's Telegram channel.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Northern Arctic Federal University student Viktoria Dunayeva. Doctors had been fighting to save her life after she suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.

On September 11, a KamAZ logging truck carrying timber, a bus and a passenger car collided on the M-8 highway. Following the powerful impact, the vehicles veered off the road into a ditch.