Davutoglu: Ankara terror attack would not make Turkey like Syria

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish security forces are very close to identifying one of the suspects in the Ankara terror bombing, which will lead them to a terror organization, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said on Monday.

DNA tests are being carried out on the remains of the suicide bombers, Report informs, PM Davutoğlu made the comments on Turkish broadcaster NTV in a live interview.

Saturday's attack was an attempt to influence the outcome of the snap election on November 1 and necessary steps will be taken if there were security failures, the PM said. The Ankara terror attack would not make Turkey like Syria and today there is a terror threat in developed countries, according to the prime minister, who added that, Turkey needs to keep its social cohesion "strong."

The prime minister also touched upon his earlier meeting with Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Sunday, during which the two leaders discussed latest developments and the deadly terrorist attack. After the meeting, Kılıçdaroğlu held a press meeting, where he said that he had been told that both suicide bombers were male. Davutoğlu criticized the CHP leader's statement on Monday for his "disclosing" of intelligence during the press conference which he said Kılıçdaroğlu should not have at that point shared the information with the public.

Also, the prime minister criticized the CHP leader not signing his party's name under a declaration of condemnation of the terror attack, which was shared by the Prime Ministry Coordination Center following the two leaders' meeting. Davutoğlu said that he had offered Kılıçdaroğlu to sign the declaration jointly; but that the CHP leader had refused this offer by saying the other two opposition parties [Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and People's Democratic Party (HDP)] had to be present on the occasion for him to give such a decision. The twin bombings in Ankara - the deadliest attack in modern Turkish history - were set off by two suspected suicide attackers in a crowd of leftist and pro-Kurdish activists at a peace rally.