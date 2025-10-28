CSTO to strengthen collective forces and extend security strategy

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) plans to enhance the combat potential of its collective forces, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said at the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Report informs, citing Belarusian media.

He noted that the initiative involves improving military training programs for the armed forces of CSTO member states, taking into account the latest advances in military science, technology, and best practices.

Tasmagambetov also announced that work is underway to extend the CSTO Collective Security Strategy, initially adopted for the period up to 2025.

"On the initiative of the President of Belarus, we are actively working to extend the CSTO Collective Security Strategy beyond 2025," he said. "The goal is to preserve the key provisions of the current document while updating its content to address new challenges and threats to collective security faced by member states."