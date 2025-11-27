Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League OTS
    CSTO countries mull countering transnational threats in Bishkek

    • 27 November, 2025
    • 10:00
    CSTO countries mull countering transnational threats in Bishkek

    The CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers, and security council secretaries discussed countering transnational threats, terrorism, and cyber threats during a joint meeting in Bishkek, Report informs referring to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    "The discussion focused on strengthening regional security, enhancing the effectiveness of collective defense, coordinating foreign policy efforts, and countering modern security challenges. During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on strategic areas of cooperation between member states in the spheres of defense and security, as well as measures to counter transnational threats, including terrorism and cyber threats," reads the statement.

    Following the meeting, decisions were made aimed at further strengthening collective security mechanisms. In particular, the Anti-Drug Strategy and the plan for developing military cooperation for the next five years were adopted. Attention was also paid to developing the CSTO's partnership with other international organizations, including the CIS and the SCO.

    KTMT ölkələri transmilli təhdidlərə qarşı mübarizəni müzakirə ediblər
    Страны ОДКБ в Бишкеке обсудили противодействия транснациональным угрозам

