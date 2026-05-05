Costa: EU aims to strengthen ties with Armenia

The European Union hopes to deepen its relationship with Armenia, European Council President António Costa said at the opening of the EU-Armenia summit.

Costa recalled that a strategic partnership agenda between the EU and Armenia was adopted in December last year, noting that relations have been steadily strengthening since then.

He stressed that peace between Baku and Yerevan would help create favorable conditions for the development of bilateral ties between the EU and Armenia.

"We adopted a strategic agenda for partnership between the European Union and Armenia last December, and since then, we have been reinforcing our relations. We are cooperating very closely across various areas - from security and defense under the European Peace Facility to joint efforts in countering hybrid threats," Costa said.