 Top
    Close photo mode

    Communists to participate in elections with two parties in Turkey

    29 parties will take part in the political campaign

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ 29 political parties will participate in the elections to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the country's Central Election Commission issued a statement about it.

    Along with the ruling Justice and Development Party, the Republican People's Party, the Nationalist Movement Party, the People's Democratic Party that passed the barrier in the elections on June 7, the Communists' two political organizations will also participate (Turkish Communist, Communist Party).

    The elections will be held on November 1.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi