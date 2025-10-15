Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    CIS intelligence chiefs to convene in Samarkand

    Region
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 14:01
    CIS intelligence chiefs to convene in Samarkand

    On October 16–17, 2025, the 57th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), along with the 21st meeting of the heads of security and intelligence services of CIS member states, is scheduled to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan's State Security Service said, Report informs via Uzbek media.

    The meetings will be attended by the heads of intelligence and security agencies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

    Representatives of the CIS Executive Committee and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center will also take part in the events.

    The main objective of these meetings is to strengthen cooperation in ensuring security within the CIS region, including combating international terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime, threats to information security, as well as the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

    During the discussions, participants are expected to address a wide range of issues related to modern threats and the coordination of joint actions.

    At the conclusion of the meetings, the heads of delegations will define specific tasks and directions for further cooperation to strengthen regional and global security.

    CIS Uzbekistan Samarkand Commonwealth of Independent States meeting
