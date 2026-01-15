China's President Xi expected to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026

China's President Xi Jinping is expected to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev told a press conference, Report informs via 24KG.

He said that preparations for the visit have already begun and that the agenda will be extensive.

Kulubayev noted that 2025 was a very productive and successful year for Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, adding that 2026 is also expected to be highly active due to the planned visit by the Chinese president. He stressed that the talks would help further advance bilateral ties.

The foreign minister described relations between Kyrgyzstan and China as being at a very high level, rating them "11 out of 10." He recalled that in 2024–2025 the two countries held numerous high-level meetings, including a state visit by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to China.

Kulubayev also emphasized that Kyrgyz-Chinese relations have a long-term perspective and that Bishkek intends to continue expanding cooperation with Beijing.