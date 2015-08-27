Central Bank of Armenia held record currency intervention to maintain dram

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Armenia held the record currency intervention to maintain the dram.

Report informs referring to Epress.am, it is written by newspaper "Haykakan Zhamanak."

According to the publication, Central Bank sold 50 mln US dollars to the banks, which is an unprecedented figure in the history of Armenia. The publication notes that the intervention in this volume indicates to the presence of a political solution at all costs to keep the stability of Armenian dram.