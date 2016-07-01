Çavuşoğlu: Russia and Turkey have an opportunity to up trade turnover to 100 bln USD

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Turkey have an opportunity to increase trade turnover to 100 billion USD.

Report informs, this was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in his article published in Kommersant.

"Since the 1990s, the Turkish-Russian relations have entered a phase of rapid development, driven by energy, economy and trade. The volume of bilateral trade in the early 2000s, which was less than USD 5 billion, now is put to the level of USD 40 billion. A significant proportion of the turnover falls to energy source imports from Russia to Turkey. We have all necessary capabilities and potential to work together to bring this figure up to USD 100 billion, as our economies are complementary", says the minister.

According to the minister, cooperation in construction and tourism sectors, as well as mutual investments, the volume of which (as with Turkey and the Russian sides) exceeds USD 10 billion are also of great importance for Ankara and Moscow.