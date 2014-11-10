​Caspian Sea Competitions of CIS navies to be held in 2015

Caspian Flotilla's Military Council considered holding of Caspian-2015 and international exercises with their participation in the forthcoming year, as well as the results of the 2014 academic year on November 9 in Astrakhan.
"It is scheduled to hold Caspian-2015 international competition of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the Caspian Sea, in which the Caspian Flotilla will defend the honor of the Russian Navy. Furthermore, participation in the international joint naval exercises of littoral states' navies in 2015 academic year is the priority for the CFMC sailors"- was said in a statement.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
