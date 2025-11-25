Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Bus overturns in Iran, dead and injured recorded

    Region
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 09:47
    Bus overturns in Iran, dead and injured recorded

    A bus has overturned on the Bardaskan–Sabzevar highway in Sabzevar county of Iran's Razavi Khorasan province, according to the Directorate of Technical and Emergency Operations at Sabzevar University of Medical Sciences, Report informs via IRNA.

    According to the information, 2 people died and 40 others were injured in the accident.

    Some of the injured are in serious condition.

    İranda avtobus aşıb, ölənlər və yaralananlar var
    ДТП в Иране: 2 погибших, десятки раненых

