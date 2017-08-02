Brawl breaks out between Armenian and Uzbek immigrant workers in Moscow

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ A brawl broke out in Moscow between about 40 immigrant workers of two construction brigades from Uzbekistan and Armenia.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the Moscow Head Administration of the Russian Interior Ministry released a statement in regard to this incident.

The statement reads that as a result of the brawl between two groups armed with a mace, hammer and armature, 6 people were taken to hospital. The incident took place in Moscow City, the “Bunin Beach” residential construction complex.

The brawl broke out, as one of the parties threw garbage from the roof.

An investigation has been launched in connection with the incident.