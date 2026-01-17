Azerbaijan imports 13,457 tons of peat worth $2.26M

In January–October last year, Azerbaijan imported 13,457 tons of peat, including peat fragments, valued at $2.26 million, Report informs, citing data from the State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the same period of 2024, imports increased by 9% in value and 11% in volume.

During the specified period, Azerbaijan imported 9,490 tons of peat worth $948,000 from Georgia, up 38% in both value and volume year-on-year. Imports from Russia totaled 1,490 tons valued at $375,000, down 29% in value and 50% in volume. Latvia supplied 615 tons worth $275,000, reflecting decreases of 12% in value and 20% in volume.

Imports from Belarus amounted to 813 tons valued at $239,000, representing a 4.4-fold increase in value and a threefold rise in volume. Estonia supplied 381 tons of peat worth $165,000, down 34% in value and 35% in volume.

In 2024, Georgia accounted for 59% of the 15,491 tons of peat imported into Azerbaijan.