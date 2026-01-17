Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan imports 84 tons of cloves worth $667,000

    Business
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 16:23
    In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 84 tons of cloves valued at $667,000, according to the data from the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    Compared with the same period of 2024, the value of imports decreased by 38%, while the volume fell by 28%.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 76.31 tons of cloves worth $585,500 from Indonesia, representing a 13% increase in value and a 27% rise in volume year-on-year. Imports from Madagascar amounted to 6.1 tons valued at $57,700, down 79% in value and 80% in volume.

    From Türkiye, Azerbaijan imported 0.33 tons worth $7,110, with the value decreasing by 27% while volume increased by 27%.

    Imports from India totaled 1 ton valued at $6,840, marking a 91% drop in value and a 90% decline in volume. Germany supplied 0.01 tons of cloves worth $110, with the value increasing 2.8 times while the volume remained unchanged.

    Last year also marked the first time in the past 14 years that Azerbaijan imported cloves from Thailand, with shipments totaling 0.01 tons valued at $20.

    Azerbaijan cloves State Statistical Committee
