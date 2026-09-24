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    Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to chair OSCE in 2027

    Region
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 11:04
    Bochorishvili: Georgia ready to chair OSCE in 2027

    Georgia is interested in chairing the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2027 and is ready to cooperate with all participating states of the organization, said Maka Bochorishvili, Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Report's Georgian bureau informs.

    Speaking during a reception organized for representatives of OSCE member states as part of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Bochorishvili noted that Georgia has put forward its candidacy to chair the OSCE in 2027 and expressed hope for the support of member states in this regard.

    The minister stated that security issues in Europe are facing serious challenges and stressed that the importance of dialogue and cooperation has increased under such circumstances.

    The official added that respect for sovereignty, dialogue, the peaceful settlement of conflicts, adherence to international law and norms, and fulfillment of commitments form the foundation of security.

    Bochorishvili also emphasized that determination, patience, and political will are essential for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

    Maka Bochorishvili Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Georgia
    Boçorişvili: Gürcüstan 2027-ci ildə ATƏT-ə sədrlik etməyə hazırdır
    Бочоришвили: Грузия готова председательствовать в ОБСЕ в 2027 году
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