Bloomberg: Putin’s new favorite comes in sight

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, who headed the agency in late 2016, "became Vladimir Putin's favorite”. Report informs citing the Bloomberg agency, with reference to three officials familiar with the views of the president.

The agency notes that the minister, who can be seen next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at major international forums, has more political weight than his predecessors.

Oreshkin has joined Putin at major international events with a bigger role than previous economy ministers had. He even briefly stole the limelight at this summer’s Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, revealing details of the Russian president’s first encounter there with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump.

And also last month, Putin also named Oreshkin to replace Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as Russia’s representative at The World Bank Group’s agencies.

Oreshkin himself refused to comment on Bloomberg.