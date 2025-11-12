Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Black box of crashed Turkish Air Force cargo plane found

    The black box of the Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft, which crashed in Georgia, has been found, Report informs via A Haber.

    Türkiyənin qəzaya uğrayan hərbi yük təyyarəsinin qara qutusu tapılıb
    Найден черный ящик потерпевшего крушение военно-транспортного самолета ВВС Турции

