Black box analysis of Turkish C-130 crash to conclude this week

The investigation into the crash of a Turkish military C-130 aircraft in Georgia is nearing a key stage, with analysis of the flight recorder expected to be completed by the end of the week, according to Turkish columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, Report informs via Hurriyet.

Selvi said investigators are examining 180 parameters captured by the black box to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings from the crash site indicate that external interference appears highly unlikely, though all possible scenarios remain under review.

The aircraft, flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, crashed in Georgia on 11 November. All 20 military personnel on board were killed.