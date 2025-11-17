Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Black box analysis of Turkish C-130 crash to conclude this week

    Region
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 10:02
    Black box analysis of Turkish C-130 crash to conclude this week

    The investigation into the crash of a Turkish military C-130 aircraft in Georgia is nearing a key stage, with analysis of the flight recorder expected to be completed by the end of the week, according to Turkish columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, Report informs via Hurriyet.

    Selvi said investigators are examining 180 parameters captured by the black box to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings from the crash site indicate that external interference appears highly unlikely, though all possible scenarios remain under review.

    The aircraft, flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, crashed in Georgia on 11 November. All 20 military personnel on board were killed.

    C-130 aircraft military plane crash Turkiye
    KİV: Türkiyə hərbi təyyarəsinin "qara qutu"sunun təhlili bu həftə tamamlanacaq
    СМИ: Анализ черного ящика турецкого самолета завершат на этой неделе

    Latest News

    10:49

    US under secretary of state for political affairs visits Armenia

    Region
    10:45

    Cosmas Zavazava: Baku Declaration to renew global digital agenda

    ICT
    10:33

    President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of WTDC-25

    ICT
    10:27

    ITU chief calls for global commitments on digital development

    ICT
    10:16

    ITU Sec.-Gen.: Baku - city of digital development victories

    ICT
    10:06

    Euronews: Relations between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries reaching level of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    10:02

    Black box analysis of Turkish C-130 crash to conclude this week

    Region
    09:45

    CBA currency exchange rates (17.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:39

    UK planning visa ban for 3 countries

    Other countries
    All News Feed