Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Baghaei: US pilot rescue attempt may have been cover to steal Iran's uranium

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:51
    Baghaei: US pilot rescue attempt may have been cover to steal Iran's uranium

    The United States may have aimed to seize Iran"s enriched uranium at a facility in Isfahan under the guise of rescuing pilots from a downed American fighter jet shot down by Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, Report informs, citing Tasnim.

    "There are many questions and uncertainties surrounding this operation. The area where the American pilot was reportedly located is far from where they intended to deploy forces. It is possible that the disinformation operation was aimed at stealing enriched uranium," he said.

    Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the operation to rescue the pilot of a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet, reportedly shot down by Iran"s air defense system in Isfahan, was carried out with Israel"s assistance.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Esmaeil Baghaei
    Bəqai: ABŞ-nin pilotlarının xilasına cəhdi İrandan uranı oğurlamaq pərdəsi altında ola bilərdi
    Багаи: Попытка США спасти пилотов могла быть прикрытием, чтобы выкрасть у Ирана уран

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