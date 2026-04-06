The United States may have aimed to seize Iran"s enriched uranium at a facility in Isfahan under the guise of rescuing pilots from a downed American fighter jet shot down by Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, Report informs, citing Tasnim.

"There are many questions and uncertainties surrounding this operation. The area where the American pilot was reportedly located is far from where they intended to deploy forces. It is possible that the disinformation operation was aimed at stealing enriched uranium," he said.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the operation to rescue the pilot of a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet, reportedly shot down by Iran"s air defense system in Isfahan, was carried out with Israel"s assistance.